Dundee United star Liam Smith opens up on 'mystery' injury woe

Dundee United full-back Liam Smith made his return from injury as a substitute in the 0-0 draw against Dundee at Dens Park on Tuesday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

After almost five months on the sidelines with a knee injury, the return of the adventurous right-back is a significant boost to United’s hopes of clinching a top-six Premiership spot.

For Smith himself, there was both relief and delight at putting what became an infuriating and puzzling period behind him.

“It’s been a wee bit of mystery,” said the 25-year-old former Hearts player. “I initially had a medial ligament problem, an inflammation that wouldn’t go away.

“It’s been the most frustrating few months of my career. There were a few times the medical staff built me up to a point where I felt ready to go, then I’d break down again.

“The scans showed I was ready. But every time I’d go back into training, I’d catch the ball the wrong way and it set me back again. I couldn’t kick the ball properly and that’s a bit of a problem when it’s a job requirement!

“Some days I’d feel OK, then I’d kick the ball one way and feel rubbish again. The hardest thing was I could do 90 percent of the things I needed to do. When you tear your hamstring, you know you are out for a number of weeks.

“But, as I say, this one was a mystery. Luckily, I’m over it now and only looking forward.

“It was great to get back out there and play in a derby. It sets alight that fire to get back out and kick on and that's what I'm looking to do.”

Smith came on for Kieran Freeman in the 0-0 draw and is full of praise for how the 21-year-old has performed on United’s right flank since replacing him back in September.

"Kieran has done really well in that position,” added Smith. “Hopefully he can push me and I can push him and it will stand us both in good stead.

"Watching from the sidelines has been really frustrating but to see Kieran doing so well for the team is excellent.”

