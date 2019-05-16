Dundee United’s Osman Sow out to have the last laugh on John Robertson

Osman Sow remembers jovial John Robertson lighting up Tynecastle with his renowned one-liners – but has vowed to have the last laugh on the Inverness boss in tonight’s play-off showdown.

Dundee United star Sow spent two seasons at Hearts from 2014-16 when he got to know Robertson, who was working behind the scenes at the Edinburgh club, and will never forget his colourful character.

The pair are preparing to go head-to-head at Tannadice for a place in the Premiership play-off final, with United leading 1-0 from Tuesday night’s win in the Highlands.

Sow, 29, is full of admiration for Hearts legend Robertson, right, who has made Caley Thistle potential top-flight candidates again, but is aiming to be the one smiling come full-time this evening as Robbie Neilson’s hopefuls bid to reach next week’s play-off final decider against either St Mirren or Hamilton.

He said: “John is a good guy and I wish him all the best – almost! He was working in the commercial department and is a good guy but football is football. John passed on a few stories but I can’t tell you those – they are confidential!

“I knew he was a manager before he went to Hearts and so there was always a chance that John could return to management. He is an experienced man and knows his football so it wasn’t really a surprise.

“He has done well at Inverness and he will have them well organised and we know we will have to play well to get through.”

Neilson’s visitors left the Highland capital with victory in the bag thanks to Paul McMullan’s crucial first-leg winner, and fans’ favourite Sow believes they can finish the job off with this latest episode in front of the live cameras.

He added: “We are in good spirits and looking forward to these next two weeks.

“I believe in the squad, staff and the club. We just need to keep our heads down, work hard and hopefully we will get what we want and that is the club back in the top-flight, where it belongs.”

Sow is no stranger to play-off experience from his time in Sweden and is intent on fulfilling his promotion dream this time round to end United’s three-year stay in the Championship.

He said: “I was involved in a play-off many years ago. It was with Vasby United in the 2010-11 season. We played against FK Värnamo. We lost both legs and failed to win promotion back into the Superetten then, and the following season I moved to Romania with Dacia Chisinua.

“We didn’t get through but in fairness we had a very young team and it was a good experience. It is the past and hopefully this time there can be a better outcome.

“Nobody expected Vasby to reach the play-offs but now we know there is pressure on Dundee United to get through.

“We just have to go in and believe. We have to forget about it and just approach it as if we want to win every challenge and every ball. If we do that and play to our potential then I believe it can be a successful week the club.

“I came to Dundee United to help to get back into the Premiership and hopefully we can do that over the next week or so.”