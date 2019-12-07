Dundee United 2-1 Alloa: Robbie Neilson thanks fans for sticking with team

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson watched his title favourites come from behind to overcome Alloa and saluted their supporters for making it possible.

Neilson’s Championship leaders chalked up their sixth straight league victory and eighth consecutive league wins on the trot at Tannadice as goals from Nicky Clark, pictured, and Louis Appere cancelled out Mark Reynolds’ early own goal.

The Tangerines had their mettle tested when Reynolds headed into his own net after just 12 minutes to give Peter Grant’s part-time visitors a shock lead.

But Clark’s first-half injury-time equaliser allied to Appere’s 55th-minute winner sealed their comeback on Tayside which left manager Neilson delighted nd full of praise for the team’s supporters.

Neilson, whose side now travel to face Morton in Tuesday’s re-arranged game at Cappielow, said: “The big thing was we came back from a bit of adversity. I thought the players responded really well and so did the fans.

“They stuck behind the team and got us going again.”

The hosts fell behind when Reynold’s header from Scott Taggart’s cross left Benjamin Siegrist with no chance as Alan Trouten hovered for any rebound.

That gave the Wasps a huge lift and Kevin O’Hara was next to try his luck by cutting in from the left and firing a low left-foot shot which forced Siegrist to smother.

However, United began to pile on the pressure. Paul McMullan’s cross met by Clark whose header looked net-bound until MacDonald stretched to tip it over the bar.

A few minutes later, McMullan was involved again as his delivery picked out Sam Stanton, but his effort lacked conviction and MacDonald gathered easily.

On the stroke of half-time, though, Clark levelled with a clinical ten-yard finish from Jamie Robson’s defence-splitting pass.

Appere, who’d been a thorn in the flesh of the Alloa defence all afternoon, struck within ten minutes of the restart.

McMullan fed a weighted pass through to Ian Harkes whose ball across the face of the goal was swept home left-footed by Appere.

Alloa boss Grant was frustrated with referee John McKendrick.

“For the winning goal, how can Scott Taggart be five yards in front and then Appere ends up five yards in front? There’s only one way because he pulls him back,” he said.