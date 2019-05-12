Dundee manager Jim McIntyre pays the price of relegation

Dundee won’t rush into appointing Jim McIntyre’s successor and will seek experience in their quest for a quickfire return to the Premiership.

McIntyre was sacked yesterday morning along with assistant Jimmy Boyle as they paid the ultimate price for relegation to the Championship.

The 46-year-old’s seven-month reign in charge at Dens Park was brought to an end when the club’s board of directors met yesterday to discuss ways of moving forward in the wake of losing their top-flight status, just over a week after their 1-0 home defeat by Hamilton had sealed their fate.

Dundee managing director John Nelms had spent last week in America speaking with US owner Tim Keyes and it was decided McIntyre could no longer continue in his role following a wretched run of results which yielded only four league victories including Saturday’s 1-0 win at Livingston.

It is understood reserve team coach James McPake will take charge of the first team for Saturday’s final-day Premiership outing at home to St Mirren, but the former club captain isn’t a realistic contender to take the job long-term.

Instead, the Taysiders are focusing their latest managerial search on trying to recruit a more experienced manager to deal with life in the Championship next season.

Former Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams, pictured, is a possible contender having left the English League One side recently, following four years at the helm with the Pilgrims.

Inverness manager John Robertson is another potential candidate as he prepares to take the Highlanders into their Premiership semi-final play-off first leg tie against Dundee United tonight.

Alloa manager Jim Goodwin is known to have respect within the Dens boardroom for his achievements in keeping the Wasps in the Championship this season, but his lack of experience would be seen as a drawback.

However, the club know full well the importance of securing a route straight back to the top tier of Scottish football, so will resist the temptation to make a rash appointment with time still on their side before planning for next season gets under way.

McIntyre arrived at Dens to succeed Neil McCann back in October with the Dark Blues already rooted to the foot of the Premiership. Their worst fears were confirmed when Hamilton left Tayside with a narrow victory recently and their departing manager admitted afterwards he had to shoulder responsibility for their demise.

A statement read: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Jim McIntyre and Jimmy Boyle have left the club with immediate effect. Jim came to the club in October last year and shortly after Jimmy was appointed as his assistant manager.

“The management team oversaw 31 matches in charge, with four victories, seven draws and 20 defeats.

“We would like to thank Jim and Jimmy for their efforts while in charge and wish them all the best for the future.”

Meanwhile, former Dundee goalkeeper Derek Soutar insists his old club have little room for error in their efforts to find a suitable successor in the dugout.

In 2005, Soutar was a member of the Dundee side which could only draw at Livingston when they needed three points to stay in the top division.

Fourteen years later, Soutar still recalls the heartache and knows the importance of regaining their place in the Premiership at the first attempt.

Soutar said: “It’s going to be a real key appointment for the club, there’s no doubt about it.

“They need to get the right man in place so that he can make his own decisions and get his own stamp on things in good time.

“There are always managers who would see Dundee as an attractive proposition because of the size of the club. They will want to get promotion at the first time of asking just like Ross County have done this season. That will be easier said than done, which is why they have to bring in the right guy for the job, someone who’ll be able to handle whatever is thrown at them in the Championship.”