Dundee 'in pole position' to sign Stevie May from Aberdeen

Dundee are the favourites to secure the signature of striker Stevie May, according to the Daily Record.

The Dens Park club have emerged as the front-runners in a five-team race to sign the former Scotland international as they look to bolster their chances of making an immediate return to the top flight.

James McPake's side have become favourites as they are, at present, the only one of the five teams willing and able to invest in a permanent move for the 26-year-old.

Rivals Dundee United have cooled their interest somewhat since signing Lawrence Shankland, while St Mirren and Ross County would only be able to offer loan deals for the player.

One later contender could be former club St Johnstone. Manager Tommy Wright wants the former fans' favourite to return to McDiarmid Park but must first convince owner Steve Brown to release the funds needed to make the move happen.