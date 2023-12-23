Dundee apologise to furious fans as Aberdeen match suffers late postponement in second Scottish Premiership call off
Dundee have issued an apology to supporters after their match against Aberdeen at Dens Park was postponed less than one hour before kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch.
It is the second Scottish Premiership match to fall victim to the weather following the cancellation of Ross County v Hibs earlier on Saturday morning amid Met Office weather warnings for heavy rain and snow across the north-east.
The late decision at Dens has provoked a furious response from fans, some of whom had already arrived at the stadium, after referee David Munro called the match off following an inspection due to concern over an area of the goalmouth.
A Dundee statement posted on X at 2.09pm confirmed: “Due to persistent heavy rain this afternoon’s match against Aberdeen has been called off. The referee deeming that the goal mouth area of the pitch is unplayable. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to supporters.”
One fan branded the situation “scandalous and amateurish” while a Dons fan added, “Been raining all morning and they wait til we've all arrived. Two days before Christmas there's stuff we could’ve been doing rather than traipsing to Dundee for nothing.”
An Aberdeen statement added: “Our game with Dundee this afternoon has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and concerns over player safety.”
