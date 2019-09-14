Dundee 2 - 1 Alloa Athletic: Dundee up the pace for Premiership return

Have your say

Dundee breathed new life into their quest for a Premiership return as they moved to within four points of rivals Dundee United.

James McPake’s side overcame Alloa courtesy of first-half goals from Danny Johnson and Jordan McGhee, after Liam Dick has briefly equalised for Peter Grant’s impressive visitors.

The Taysiders, who had keeper Jack Hamilton to thank for a 51st minute penalty save from Alan Trouten, forged ahead inside the second minute. Jordon Forster’s deep cross was headed off the bar by Declan McDaid and Johnson was on hand to drill home the rebound.

However, they were pegged back as the Wasps levelled in the tenth minute, Dick firing home from Iain Flannigan’s cross.

Dundee regained the initiative six minutes before the break, Josh McPake cutting the ball back and McGhee netting from close in.

Then, in 51 minutes, Alloa won a penalty when Shaun Byrne brought down Kevin Cawley but Hamilton saved Trouten’s weak effort.