Dunbar United may have surprised East of Scotland League – but not Geoff Jones

Dunbar United may be regarded by many as the surprise package so far of the new East of Scotland campaign, but boss Geoff Jones insists their start to the season hasn’t come as a shock to him.

The New Countess Park men have taken six points from their opening three matches in the Premier Division and sit fourth in the table, three points behind Linlithgow Rose.

Dunbar beat Musselburgh Athletic 3-2 on the opening day of the season, before losing to Penicuik Athletic in their second match, but bounced back from that defeat with a terrific 1-0 win away to Hill of Beath last weekend.

Long may it continue for Jones, who said: “It’s been a good start for us, no question about it. I think probably everyone has had a bit of surprise, certainly outwith the club. When you have had the run of games that we started, I don’t think many people would have us as having six points after three games, probably a lot of people had us at zero points after three games.

“We signed some really good players in the summer and having seen the guys in training and how they go about their business in the bigger games, it hasn’t come as a huge shock to me that we’ve competed so well.”

The Seasiders take a break from league action tomorrow as they host 1st Division Conference A outfit Dunipace in the first round of the Alex Jack Cup – the winners of the competition securing a place in next season’s Scottish Cup.

Elsewhere, Heriot Watt host Tranent at Riccarton, while Newtongrange Star entertain Bo’ness United in an all-Premier Division tie.