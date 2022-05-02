Dunbar Athletic clinch Rex Gallagher Cup with seven of best | Declan Quinn to the four for Pencaitland AFC

The East Lothian side haven’t had the best season in the league but they’ve been impressive in the league cup with a total of 21 goals scored from their four cup matches.Ryan Young was in unstoppable form for Dunbar with four goals scored on Saturday, his first arriving after just five minutes when he headed in Henry Sainsbury’s cross from the right side.Dunbar continued their impressive start when Ross Peffers doubled their lead just ten minutes later. Brother Reece Peffers took a quick free-kick, sliding the ball into his sibling’s path and he struck low into the net.There was no stopping Dunbar and they completed their first half dominance with Sainsbury converting Young’s cross on the stroke of half-time, sending their travelling support of around 50 wild.The students pulled a goal back ten minutes into the second half, with Dunbar having to ride a storm as Dunbar goalkeeper Jordan Stevenson maintained their two-goal advantage with some impressive saves.Young scored his second of the match after Fraser Darling nodded across goal, before he completed his hat-trick from another Darling assist.Dunbar were now well out of reach and still found time in the remaining 15 minutes to score two more with Robbie Bennett netted from the penalty spot and frontman Young netting his fourth of the match from Ben Stobbart’s through ball.Pencaitland AFC kept their Division 1 East title hopes alive with a 4-0 defeat of Fernieside with striker Declan Quinn scoring all four.Pencaitland remain seven points behind league leaders Longniddry Villa - who completed their league campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Loanhead Miners - but still have three games remaining to catch top of the table Villa.Quinn netted his first from a free-kick in an even first half with chances for both sides. The hosts stepped it up after the interval but didn’t net a crucial second until 20 minutes remaining when Quinn scored with a cross-cum shot.Quinn netted his hat-trick from the penalty spot, before netting a thunderbolt from the edge of the box with the last kick of the game.