Dumbarton dump Falkirk to go joint top of League One, Kelty Hearts remain unbeaten and top of League Two

Nathan Austin in action for Kelty Hearts. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Charlie Telfer hit a late consolation for the home side but Kalvin Orsi and Callum Wilson provided the goals that sent the Sons level with the Spiders as Laurie Ellis’ team was held to a 2-2 draw by David Goodwillie’s double at Clyde. Louis Longridge and Grant Gillespie were on target for the Glasgow side.

Mouhamed Niang and Adam King helped Alloa record a 2-0 win at high-flying Montrose while Cove Rangers needed a 79th-minute Rory McAllister penalty to see off Peterhead at Balmoor.

However, Airdrieonians were comfortable 3-0 winners at bottom-of-the-table East Fife, who had to play for an hour with only 10 men.

Falkirk manager Paul Sheerin. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The home side were already leading through Calum Gallagher's fourth-minute strike when Daniel Higgins was dismissed for violent conduct, and they wrapped up the win after the break through Scott McGill and Gallagher's secon

In cinch League Two leaders Kelty Hearts maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-0 win at Albion Rovers. Nathan Austin hit all three goals to take his tally to nine goals for the campaign.

Annan are second in the table, two points behind, after a 2-0 victory at Elgin. An early goal from Owen Moxon and a late one from Matty Douglas sealed the three points.

It was also 2-0 at Stair Park, where Matt Yates and Broque Watson were on the scoresheet for Stranraer against Stenhousemuir, who are now bottom of the table, overtaken by Cowdenbeath who earned a 1-1 home draw with Forfar from Craig Thomson's 82nd-minute free-kick which cancelled out Matthew Aitken's opener.