Drey Wright sets target for St Johnstone return

St Johnstone winger Drey Wright has targeted the first month of next season for his return to first team action as he recovers from a knee injury which has kept him out since November 2018.

Speaking to the St Johnstone website, Wright said: “I’ll be in during the close season and will be back before the rest of the boys as well.

“It’s work that’s got to be done to make sure that I’m giving myself the chance of being back fit and ready in time for the new season.”

“I don’t want to put a definite timescale on [returning] and I don’t want to rush back too soon but hopefully I’ll be there or thereabouts for the first month of the new campaign.”

Wright was carried off injured during a 0-0 draw with Kilmarnock on the 24th November and was subsequently discovered to have suffered a damaged ACL. Wright underwent surgery and missed the remainder of the 2018/19 season.

The 23-year-old confirmed that his rehabilitation is on track. “My recovery is all going to plan,” he said, “I’ve been back outside over the past couple of weeks and that’s about five months now since the operation.

“Things are progressing well and it’s all going fine. It’s been tough - coming up here was a fresh start for me and I was really enjoying myself so getting over that disappointment knowing I was ruled out for the rest of the season was hard.”

Wright was one of St Johnstone’s best performers during the early part of the season having signed in May 2018 from Colchester United. He quickly developed a relationship with fellow new signings Matty Kennedy and Tony Watt and the Perth club sat fifth after the home draw with Killie.

