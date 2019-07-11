Doyle: Falkirk targeting Livingston scalp in Betfred Cup

New Falkirk full-back Michael Doyle says the club are looking to get off to a flyer in the Betfred Cup, beating Livingston and putting down a marker heading into the new season.

The eagerly anticipated Cup clash against the Premiership opposition marks the start of the competitive action in the 2019-20 season, as Ray McKinnon’s men entertain the Lions at the Falkirk Stadium in the Group G opener on Saturday.

The Bairns are looking for an immediate return to the Scottish Championship after relegation last season and Doyle, who has signed a two-year deal at the club, believes a winning start in the Cup can be the springboard to success.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “That’s the season started for me now. I know the league is the most important but you want to win in the cups and put down a marker.

“Teams will look at us and we will be the scalp they are trying to get, but we want to go into the cup games and show we are better than that.

“We want to be beating Premiership teams and going into the league season flying, and that can take you on into the whole season, so that’s what we are hoping to do on Saturday.”

Falkirk will face fellow League One side Stranraer on Tuesday night at the Falkirk Stadium before trips to face Ayr United and Berwick Rangers to follow in the group stages.

Former Queen of the South defender Doyle, who turned down offers from clubs in England and Queens to sign for the Bairns, is focusing on Livi.

He knows they will be difficult opposition but he believes Falkirk have enough about them to secure a result.

He said: “Livingston are a tricky team, we played them last season in pre-season when I was at Queens and they were a different team from what we played in the Championship.

“They were dead direct in the Championship under David Hopkin, Kenny Miller had them playing a wee bit different. They’ve lost a couple of players and brought a few players in.

“They’ll go very direct and play for second balls, but we’ve got enough quality to definitely match them. I think going into competitive game we’ve got enough fight in there to win the game.”