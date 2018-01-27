Done deal: Tony Gallacher completes Liverpool switch from Falkirk

Have your say

Tony Gallacher has completed his move to Liverpool from Falkirk.

The Premier League club confirmed the transfer on their website on Saturday with a picture of the 18-year-old shaking hands with Liverpool and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish.

Gallacher will join the Reds’ development squad following the move.

The left-back, who has made 17 appearances for the Bairns this season, from Barcelona, Manchester United, Rangers and Stoke City since breaking into the first-team aged just 16.

A Scotland youth international, Gallacher follows in the footsteps of Andy Robertson who has excelling in Liverpool’s first-team.

