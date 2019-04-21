Dick Campbell aiming to end season on a high

It could be calshes with Dundee, Dundee United and Dunfermline as opposed to Brechin, Forfar and Montrose for Arbroath next season but Gayfield boss Dick Campbell is not getting ahead of himself.

The League 1 title-winners host second placed Raith Rovers this afternoon and Campbell has been paying more attention to that game as opposed to who could be visiting next season.

Campbell said: “We could be facing some right big clubs in the Championship. It would be great if we were as we would have full houses for a good number of games.

“However Dundee may stay up and Dundee United may get promotion, so I did not spend too long dreaming.

“I am simply looking for us to end the season on a high. We had a terrific start to the league where we did not lose a game until Raith won at our place just before Christmas.

“We then won at Stark’s Park in February and that put us 16 points clear. That was a terrific result, but it worked against us as we never hit the heights we had shown that day again. We jogged over the finishing line as opposed to sprinting over it. However no-one can say that we did not deserve to win the league.”

Campbell added: “Raith are still going for second place so that, along with wiping the smile off our faces, will be motivation enough for them to win. I have spent a long time this week working out exactly what team I am going to put out.”

“I have to get the balance right between rewarding the boys that took us to the title and giving other guys a chance to show what they can do from the start.”