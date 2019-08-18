Derek McInnes’ wild celebrations sparked by ‘elation and relief’

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said he felt like a fan after exploding with joy – and no little relief – on the touchline following Andrew Considine’s late equaliser at Dens Park. The goal kept Aberdeen in the Betfred Cup and Sam Cosgrove’s winner in the first half of extra time saw them secure a last-eight clash with Hearts.

McInnes recognised the pressure on his side and the criticism that would have come their way had it not been for Considine’s 91st minute leveller and celebrated as wildly as any supporter. His side up to that point had failed to atone for three successive defeats and were facing the prospect of a fourth consecutive outing without a goal.

“Our fans were put through the mill,” said McInnes. “They came here with high expectations and it wasn’t playing out as they expected. We have to credit Dundee for that. You just become like a supporter. You just feel that elation and relief. It was relief and sheer pleasure on my part at seeing my players having to dig deep and winning.”

McInnes, right, accepted his side, who fell behind after Danny Johnson’s first-half penalty, were far from at their best.

“We were not brilliant,” he said. “It was all about digging deep. Two weeks ago we left Pittodrie after beating Hearts 3-2 and everyone was euphoric. I have told the players in the dressing room that we cannot go as high as that to as low as we were again.”

Dundee manager James McPake said he was “devastated” for the home fans and rued referee Willie Collum’s failure to award another penalty in the first half to add to the one he did give the hosts after Considine bundled Jordon Forster over. Funso Ojo seemed to handle Cammy Kerr’s cross in the box and McPake was dismayed to see Collum ignore the appeals given the new rules regarding handball. “It’s a handball,” said McPake. “If this new rule has come in, I can’t believe anyone is asking if it’s handball. I didn’t get an explanation. Fair play to [fourth official] Andrew Dallas, he was great. But no explanation.”

There was brighter news for Dundee later. A loan deal for Rangers winger Josh McPake is on the verge of being confirmed. The 17-year-old, who has been tracked by Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, was at Dens yesterday.