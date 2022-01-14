Derek McInnes factor in Ash Taylor's Kilmarnock reunion with old Aberdeen boss

Ash Taylor has signed for Derek McInnes for a third time – reuniting with his old Aberdeen boss at Kilmarnock.

By David Oliver
Friday, 14th January 2022, 10:29 am
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 10:34 am
Ash Taylor has reunited with his old Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 31-year-old has left Walsall and will join the cinch Championship side subject to cross-border clearance.

Taylor played under McInnes in two spells at Pittodrie, either side of a stint at Northampton and has been re-united with his old boss once again and admitted the familiar face played a part in the deal.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

“The manager was naturally a huge factor in me coming here. I’ve had two spells playing under him so it was an easy decision to make.”

The central defender has signed a deal until the summer of 2023, McInnes’ second signing after recruiting Daniel Mackay on loan from Hibs.

Taylor added: “I know what a great club Kilmarnock is having played against them and I can’t wait to get going.

“Everything about Killie is exciting at the moment, especially the challenge to gain promotion back to the Premiership by winning the league.”

