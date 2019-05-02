Derek McInnes banned for reacting to sectarian singing from Celtic fans

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has been given a one-match ban, with a further match suspended, for gesturing to Celtic fans during the recent Scottish Cup semi-final.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes. Picture: SNS

McInnes was sent to the stands by referee Craig Thomson after reacting to sectarian chants that were directed his way as his team lost 3-0.

He decided to fight his charge from the Scottish FA but it was revealed on Thursday evening that he was unsuccessful in his attempt.

The Pittodrie boss will now miss the visit of Celtic this coming Saturday. The suspended one-match ban will expire at the end of the season if McInnes doesn’t incur any further charges.