Derby and Middlesbrough among four teams chasing Aberdeen attacker

Four Championships teams in England are understood to be keeping tabs on Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove.

The former Carlisle frontman overcame a slow start to his Pittodrie career and has hit 36 goals in 67 games for the Dons.

Cosgrove's displays under Derek McInnes have not gone unnoticed and Serie A side Lazio were rumoured to be monitoring the 22-year-old's progress earlier this year.

But despite signing a new deal in January, he could be available for £2 million according to reports, with Brentford, Charlton, Derby and Middlesbrough all showing an interest.

Reports suggest all four teams have dispatched scouts to the north-east to run the rule over the forward, who has notched 15 goals in 17 matches in all competitions so far this term.