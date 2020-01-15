Darren Young happy with East Fife response after losses

Have your say

Darren Young was delighted to see his side develop a ruthless streak in front of goal as they brought to an end a short run of defeats.

The Fifers went into Saturday’s game against Airdrie after back to back losses but Craig Watson’s last minute equaliser ensured a point.

The draw put East Fife back into the top four and put a spring in the step of the Methil men.

“It gives the boys a boost,” said the gaffer.

“The only frustrating thing was that we didn’t go on to win.

“It was the same the two games before, if we had got the goals when we had the chances then we could have won those games as well.

“Against Airdrie, though, we had a bit better quality, although the goals we lost were poor.

“We felt we got the ball down and played better and I thought Lewis Hunter did well and had a couple of good chances.

“It was great to Kevin Smith back out there as well.”

Young wanted a reaction after his side’s loss to Montrose and felt he got that.

“I thought Aaron Dunsmore did really well and Ryan Wallace dropping deeper again gave Danny Denholm and Aaron a chance to get in behind.

“It was a lot better than the week before.”

With East Fife out of the Scottish Cup there is no competitive fixture for the side this weekend.

Instead boss Young has arranged a home friendly against Lowland League side Civil Service Strollers.

“We’ll look to give guys 45 minutes each,” said the manager.

“It’ll also give us another chance to play some of the young boys and see how they’re progressing.”

Kick off is 12.30pm.