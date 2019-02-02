Darren Young furious after late Irn-Bru Cup call-off

East Fife manager Darren Young was an angry man after his side’s Irn-Bru Cup quarter-final tie in Dublin against Bohemians was called off due to a frozen pitch less than half an hour before kick-off.

The tie was due to be played in November but was postponed as the Irish season had finished and some Bohemians players were no longer under contract. The winners are due to meet Ross County on 15 February and Young is furious at how his club and supporters were treated. “It was an absolute shambles,” he said. “We were not made aware of any issues until we arrived at half past one.

“We bent over backwards after this tie could not be fulfilled in November but this game was never going to get played. The pitch is rock-solid, and no-one put any covers down in the days leading up to it. Part of the pitch is in the shadow of a stand and the sun was never going to thaw it out.

“We had 300 fans over here. They have paid good money to come and watch a game of football that was never going to be on.”

An SPFL spokesperson said: “We will gather information over the weekend and then meet on Monday to discuss what should happen in relation to the tie. It is an unfortunate, and fairly unique situation, and any decision made will look at what options, that do not impact further on the smooth running of the competition, are available.”