Danderhall Miners take advantage of extra man to knock Longniddry Villa out of Scottish Amateur Cup

The SAFA Scottish Amateur Cup

Danderhall have so far struggled in LEAFA Saturday’s Premier Division with just one victory from seven games, however they were on the right track at the weekend.

David Dunn played in striker Callum McCabe for the Miners opener, an emphatic volley from the edge of the box, before Villa went down to ten men before the interval.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts used their man advantage to dominate possession after the break and they quickly doubled their lead when Robert Cole played a short corner to Connor Burke who found the top corner of the net with the outside of his boot.

Daniel Stewart would net the goal of the game to make it 3-0 five minutes later when he fired in from long range from just inches inside the Longniddry half. Ryan McMurdo pulled a goal back for the visitors late on.

In Sunday’s Scottish Amateur Trophy second round, Pentland Athletic were 7-1 winners in Leven away to KB United with six different Pentland players on the scoresheet.

Backed by a strong visiting support, Pentland would make their dominance count with a ruthless second half showing after going in 2-1 ahead at the break thanks to goals from James Minto and Ashley Fox.

Luka Coyle fired in number three to kick-start a one-way second half, as the home side had a man sent-off. That paved the way for Pentland to rack up the goals in quick succession with Minto firing in his second from 35 yards out, before Scott Knight, Gary Nicholson and Robbie Polson each chipped in with a goal each as KB United ended the tie with nine men.

Elsewhere, Boroughmuir AFC were 7-1 winners at home to Bayview Thistle in the Scottish as striker Lewis Seath made it six goals from six games for his side with a double. Lewis Murray also struck a brace, while Jamie Hamilton, Jamie Carrick and Aaron Nugent all netted in a rampant Muir showing.

A message from the Editor: