Curtis Main lured from Motherwell to Aberdeen by European football

Curtis Main said the lure of European football was a major factor in his leaving Motherwell for Aberdeen.

The English striker, who was also on Hearts’ radar, has signed a two-year with the Pittodrie club. Main, 26, was out of contract at Fir Park and said he was now looking forward to playing in the Europa League with his new club.

“I’m excited by the challenge and by the different aspect of playing for Aberdeen,” Main told RedTV, the club’s in-house television station. “Obviously European football is a big draw and it’s a big club, one that I am excited to join. So now I am here I am looking forward to getting started.

“I’ve enjoyed playing in the league and I’m pleased to move on to such a good club like Aberdeen. I just hope I can bring success to the club.”

Main spent 18 months with Motherwell and helped Stephen Robinson’s team reach the 2018 William Hill Scottish Cup final which they lost 2-0 to Celtic at Hampden.

Main’s first campaign in Lanarkshire ended with him contributing eight goals from 21 appearances in claret and amber, but his second campaign was not so fruitful as he found the net just six times in 37 outings.

Before joining Motherwell, Main spent three years at Middlesbrough where he played with current Pittodrie coach Barry Robson. Main becomes Derek McInnes’ third signing of the summer, joining Wales international midfielder Ryan Hedges, from Barnsley, and defender Ashton Taylor, who rejoins the Dons after two seasons at Northampton Town.

l Hamilton have announcing the signing of Falkirk defender Ciaran McKenna.

The 21-year-old came through Celtic’s youth set-up but turned down the chance to sign professional terms and opted to take a scholarship at Duke University in the United States.

McKenna returned to Scotland in January to sign for Falkirk, registering 17 appearances for Ray MacKinnon’s side.

Now he has become Brian Rice’s second Accies addition following Brian Easton’s return to the Lanarkshire club.