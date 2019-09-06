Ray McKinnon has managed both Falkirk and Raith Rovers

Crossing the divide: The players and coaches who represented Raith Rovers and Falkirk

Over recent years there have been many players and staff who have been on the books at both the Falkirk Stadium and Starks Park.

Many even went directly from one club to the other, here are just a few.

Falkirk's current boss had two spells as a player with Rovers before becoming manager at Starks Park in 2015

1. Ray McKinnon

Falkirk fans have many fond memories of Yogi from his time as both a player and manager. Rovers fans, not so much after his short spell as manager in 2017

2. John Hughes

Dunfermline's current manager started his professional playing career at Raith rovers and had a role as Assistant Manager at the Falkirk Stadium early in his management career

3. Stevie Crawford

The striker represent no less than 14 clubs in Scotland during his career, playing for Rovers from 1993 to 1996 before signing for Falkirk

4. Ally Graham

