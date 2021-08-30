Nobody saw it coming, but it’s happening. Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United.

Over a decade since he departed Old Trafford, the Red Devils confirmed via their Twitter page late last week the 36-year-old superstar would be returning to the club where he first showed his potential to become one of the greatest players the world has ever seen.

With Romelu Lukaku returning to Chelsea and Jack Grealish completing a £100 million transfer to champions Manchester City, its already been a fascinating transfer window for the Premier League, but no fan could have prepared for Friday’s incredible transfer saga.

After strong links CR7 would make a sensational move to rivals Manchester City on Friday morning, confirmation eventually came through that his former club, big spending Man United, had struck an agreement with the players representatives. Shortly afterwards, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side confirmed the impending transfer via their social media channels.

Winner of an astonishing five FIFA Ballon d’Or awards, Ronaldo is one of the footballing world’s most decorated stars. Since his move to La Liga with Real Madrid in 2009, he has won the Champions League four times, the European Championship with Portugal and no less than two La Liga titles, two Serie A titles and a further seven domestic cups in both Spain and Italy.

Racking up a phenomenal 283 FPL points last time he played in the Premier League, it’s no surprise fantasy managers are eagerly awaiting the confirmation of the star’s price as they get ready to include him in their own starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester Utd. SNS Group Craig Williamson

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's Fantasy Premier League price?

The official page for the FPL announced on Friday that the former Real Madrid star would have his price confirmed when personal terms were agreed and a deal was 100% rubber stamped.

On Monday morning, well respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the forward had now passed his medical at the club and agreed a two-year deal that would see him commit to United until 2023.

So, what price will CR7 be when he is added to the FPL?

While it is yet to be confirmed, you can be certain that he is likely to be one of the more expensive players in the game - such is his reputation as one of the world’s most prolific goalscorers.

Currently, the most expensive players in the game are Liverpool star Mohammed Salah and Spurs captain Harry Kane, who both come in at £12.5 million each. His Portugal team mate Bruno Fernandes is priced at £12.1 million, while Chelsea forward Lukaku has initially been priced at just £11.5 million.

Likely to be categorised as a forward, we expect that he will be priced between £12 – £12.5 million.

