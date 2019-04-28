Craig Levein targets four ‘quality’ summer signings for Hearts

The rollercoaster nature of this season, both professionally and personally, means it is one that Craig Levein will never forget. The way fortunes have dipped at times is something some fans seem determined never to forgive.

But, with the signing of four quality players, the Tynecastle manager is confident he can turn things around.

A derby win today or Scottish Cup final glory next month would help quell the acrimony and enable the Gorgie club to wrap up the campaign on a high.

The manager and players are keen to ensure that final flourish. But the boss is already looking ahead.

Building for the future, he expects to add Steven Naismith and Peter Haring to the handful of names he has tied up on longer-term contracts. Levein, below, will then turn his attention to Arnaud Djoum. But even then, he is targeting another four quality signings as Hearts attempt to replicate their early season form when they begin the new term.

He said: “I think I need four players, and they would all need to be much better than we have – that’s the challenge. I feel good about that though, because I don’t need to worry about the rest. It’s hard to say what would have happened this season without the injuries we had, but if I can get four players of significant quality, that is what’s important now.”

A bright start to the Premiership season was only the start of a white-knuckle ride of ups and downs but, while football will always serve up thrills, Levein, pictured, would like a bit more stability as he pieces together his plans for success going forward.

“It’s been tough. Rather than a rollercoaster I like it to be a more even ride without so many highs and then lows.

“We’ve done a lot of good business signing up the players who’ll be critical for us next season. And we’ll have a summer where it’ll be about getting quality and not about numbers. That’s probably the first time that’s happened in five years. We’ve got all these players committed for the next three years and I feel we’ve got a real chance of getting a level of stability that will allow us to climb the table and stay there.”

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.