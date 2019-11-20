Could Scotland replace Russia in Euro 2020? Report claims 2018 World Cup hosts face ban over doping

Scotland could be handed a way into Euro 2020 through the back door - if Russia are hit with a ban over doping claims.





Reports claim the 2018 World Cup hosts - who beat Scotland 2-1 and 4-0 during qualifying for next summer's tournament - could be banned from the competition and the country suspended from competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as well.

Russia are at risk of expulsion from Euro 2020 - but would that mean Steve Clarke's Scotland side taking their place?

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) executive committee are due to meet on December 9 to discuss "alleged inconsistencies in anti-doping data" and Russia risks expulsion from major sporting events and removal as a host country.

Russia's internal anti-doping agency, RUSADA, is expected to be declared "non-compliant" when WADA meets next month, with a period of time between January 2012 and August 2015 under scrutiny.

Three group games and one quarter-final meeting in next summer's Euros are scheduled for the St Petersburg Stadium, but all four matches could be moved if Russia is banned from sporting events.

A statement issued by WADA on Monday read: "The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirms that WADA's independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) met yesterday, 17 November, to consider a report from the Agency's Intelligence and Investigations Department (I&I) and independent forensic experts and, accordingly, to discuss the ongoing compliance procedure brought against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

"In line with the process, the CRC will now bring a formal recommendation to the WADA executive committee (ExCo), under the chairmanship of WADA President Sir Craig Reedie whose term of office runs until December 31, 2019.

"The ExCo is scheduled to meet on 9 December to discuss the recommendation."

UEFA's disciplinary regulations makes no reference to contingency plans in the event of doping and potential competition bans, with European football's governing body stating: "In so far as they are compatible with UEFA's rules, measures taken by a government body or another sporting body in relation to doping are recognised by UEFA."

Thus there is no confirmation that UEFA would kick Russia out of Euro 2020 or if they did, who would replace them. Scotland finished third in Group I behind Stanislav Cherchesov's side but that is no guarantee of replacing Russia should they be banned from competing.

