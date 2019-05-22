Could Clyde defender be on Falkirk’s radar?

Falkirk have been linked with a move for ex-Rangers kid Tom Lang who helped Clyde to the promotion play-offs last week.

Scotland youth cap Lang (21) knows the league having made a handful of appearances for Stranraer back in 2017. He also played a number of games in the Championship for Dumbarton.

Ray McKinnon saw last term’s defenders Paul Dixon, Jordan McGhee and Ciaran McKenna run out of contract and it is not yet known if they’ll be offered new Bairns deals.

The Bairns boss is already known to be in advanced talks with other defensive recruits but Lang could be another for him to add and prove a cheaper – and in the case of McKenna, more experienced – alternative.

Airdrie and Morton are also believed to be monitoring Lang with a view to handing him a return to full-time football.