TV schedule announced for all four Scottish Cup quarter-final ties

The kick-off times and TV schedule for the Scottish Cup quarter-final ties has been announced.

Ryan Porteous celebrates after Hibs defeat Celtic in mid-December. Picture: SNS

Holders Celtic’s trip to Hibs will take place on 2 March with a 5.15pm kick-off and shall be broadcast live by Premier Sports.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have failed to secure victory in each of their last three trips to Leith and will be going up against a Hibs side led by new boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The sports channel will also show Aberdeen’s clash with either Kilmarnock or Rangers the following day at 1.30pm.

BBC Scotland will show the other two matches. Those are Dundee United v Ross County or Inverness CT (Sunday at 3.30pm) and Partick Thistle hosting Hearts at 7.05pm on the Monday evening.

Full details are as follows...

Saturday, 2 March 2019 (Kick-off 5.15pm); Hibernian v. Celtic – live on Premier Sports

Sunday, 3 March (Kick-off 1.30pm); Aberdeen v. Kilmarnock or Rangers - live on Premier Sports

Sunday, 3 March (Kick-off 3.30pm); Dundee United v. Ross County or Inverness Caledonian Thistle – live on BBC Scotland

Monday, 4 March (Kick-off 7.05pm); Partick Thistle v. Heart of Midlothian – live on BBC Scotland