‘That was horrific’: Fans react to Dom Ball red card in Aberdeen v Celtic semi

Fans reactions on Twitter to Dominic Ball’s red card in the first half of the Scottish Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Celtic.

Celtic's Ryan Christie suffers an injury (right) after a clash with Aberdeen's Dominic Ball. Picture: SNS

@FootballLiam: “That’s a horrible hit on Ryan Christie... hope he’s ok.”

@davidm0905: “That was horrific seeing Ryan Christie land like that.”

@muz1881: “Dom Ball gets sent off there in identical situation to the GMS Boyata incident in the league cup final - nothing given if it’s in the box.”

@MBS1872: “Both players going for the ball.... Christie headers it first.... it’s a 50/50, you can’t jump out of something mid air. League cup final Mackay-Steven heads the ball & then Boyata does exactly what Ball done to Christie! Wasn’t a booking or even a foul. Shambles.”

@TEnglishSport: “Similarities to the League Cup final are a bit eerie. A serious head injury late in the first half in both games followed by a late goal. Magnificent strike by James Forrest.”

@burstbawpodcast: “Looks a horrible one for Ryan Christie. Hopefully he’s OK. Stupid challenge for Dom Ball to make on a yellow, no matter how soft or harsh the first booking was.”

@stuartmccann91: “Never mind the fact it’s reckless and a straight red all day (never a yellow for a second booking). That’s a former teammate they w*****s have done that too. Their fans booing him as he went off is a disgrace aswell. Shower of a******s.”

@StevieBhoy1985: “Aberdeen fans will argue Ball’s 1st booking wasnt a booking and admittedly it was a bit harsh but that challenge on Christie was a straight red all day long. Ref copped out knowing he was on a booking so easier giving him a 2nd yellow.”

@NutmegSt8m8: “You play hammer throwers then that’s what happens.”

@McCann1967: “Aberdeen fans booing Christie as he’s stretchered off, bogging levels of tinpot.”

@MarcJWallace: “Time for extra substitutions for head injuries I think. No club should have to waste a sub when it’s clear a player isn’t fit to return to action. There will be another John Thomson before it happens, I fear.”

