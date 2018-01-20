St Mirren’s Lewis Morgan proves coaches who wrote him off were wrong

Hot prospect Lewis Morgan, who has joined Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic, was told by former Hibs manager Alex Miller that he had no future in football and would end up in the Junior ranks.

Miller – as well as other coaches at St Mirren – incredibly put the boot into Morgan’s abilities as a young player, insisting he would never make it.

Now, as he prepares to face Aberdeen in today’s William Hill Scottish Cup tie at Pittodrie, having returned to Saints on loan following his move to Celtic, Morgan has been praised by keeper Craig Samson for recovering from such remarkable blows.

Samson revealed that one-time Dons boss Miller was the main culprit.

Samson said: “He was written off by managers and coaches who were here before. He has been told by different people at this club that he wouldn’t be playing football in a year.

“He was told he would be playing Junior football by a certain person at this club.

“It shows the character he has that he has kicked on and proved people wrong and he has got a move to Celtic.

“He was released by Rangers as a kid and written off, but now he finds himself in a position where he can look back at those people and say ‘well there you go’.

“It is something that shouldn’t be said to a young kid but it shows his character. Some young boys would crumble, but Lewis is the type of boy who deals with it. He is a good professional and it is a credit to him that he has done so well.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is adamant Hull City are wasting their time trying to sign Scott McKenna, pictured, but he is likely to be more amenable if Norwich City pursue their interest in Kenny McLean.

Hullhave had two offers of around £350,000 for the young defender rejected, but with his side desperate to avoid relegation from the Championship manager Nigel Adkins seems determined to test McInnes’s resolve with a third bid.

The Dons boss has warned that would be as futile as the previous attempts. He expects McKenna to be a Scotland star of the future and insists he is staying put having recently signed on at Pittodrie until 2021. However, it’s a different story for McLean as the midfielder has already declared his intention to leave when his contract ends in the summer and while McInnes is reluctant to sell now, an expected £500,000 offer from Norwich could change his mind.

He said:”There has been no official contact but I am led to believe there will be an offer of some sort over the course of next week. I would be reluctant to lose any players at this stage of the season but if offers do come in you have to have a look at it.

“In the case of McKenna he is on a four-year deal so I can say there is no appetite to sell him but when players are out of contract there might be a different way of looking at it.

“Scott won’t be sold in January. There is no doubt he will be on a lot of people’s radar but he is not one we have any appetite to sell and it won’t happen this month.

“A lot of young ones who get a few games can become a bit of a ba’ heid and get carried away, but Scott is the exact opposite. He has waited for his opportunity to get into the team and he is hell bent on staying in there now as he’s determined not to give that shirt up.

“He is level-headed, sees a path for himself and is very single-minded in his determination to stay in the Aberdeen team and progress with Scotland.”

McInnes is hoping to increase the competition for places at the back by signing Hamilton defender Mikey Devlin on a pre-contract agreement. Devlin is still recovering from a serious knee ligament injury but his current deal ends in the summer and the Dons boss has already been in talks with the player.

He added: “I spoke to [Accies manager] Martin Canning at the back end of last month and we informed Hamilton that we would be looking to speak to Mikey and we have done that.”