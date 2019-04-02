Scottish Cup semi final - Aberdeen v Celtic: Date, kick-off, TV coverage and odds

Have your say

Aberdeen and Celtic meet once again as they go in search of a place in the William Hill Scottish Cup final.

The teams, since 2016, have met three times at the final stage with the league leaders coming out victors on each occasion.

As a possible boost to the Dons, the last time they met Celtic outwith a final in a cup competition they won 2-1 at Celtic Park on their way to the 2014 Scottish Cup semi final.

Aberdeen have reached this stage having seen off third-tier Stenhousemuir after replay, Queen of the South then Rangers, again after a replay.

Celtic, meanwhile, have defeated Aidrieonians, St Johnstone and Hibernian without conceding a goal.

Here’s what fans need to know about the Hampden clash:

What time is kick-off?

The second semi-final clash is at 2pm at the national stadium.

Is the game live on TV?

Yes. Those unable to get their hands on a ticket or can’t make the fixture can see it live but will require a subscription...

What channel is it on?

In November last year the Scottish FA agreed a new £20million six-year deal with BBC Scotland and Premier Sports to broadcast the competition.

However, unlike Hearts v Inverness CT, this semi final is only available on Premier Sports 1 - a pay subscription channel.

What time does coverage start?

Fans will get 30 minutes of build up with the programme starting at 1.30pm.

Odds

Celtic are 4/9 favourites to win the trophy with Aberdeen out at 5/1, according to cup sponsors William Hill.

For the match itself: Aberdeen 5/1 Draw 13/5 Celtic 8/15.