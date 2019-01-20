Scottish Cup fifth-round draw: Auchinleck rewarded with Hearts tie | Highland derby | Old Firm face Prem foes

Have your say

Non-league giant-killers Auchinleck Talbot have been rewarded with a tie away at Hearts in the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth round.

West Super League side Talbot defeated Championship outfit Ayr United 1-0 in fourth round on Saturday and will travel to Edinburgh on the weekend of February 9 to take on the Premiership side.

Championship heavyweights Ross County and Inverness will meet in a Highland derby, holders Celtic are at home to St Johnstone, while Cowdenbeath or Rangers face a trip to Kilmarnock.

Hibs host Raith Rovers, Aberdeen or Stenhousemuir play Dundee or Queen of the South, St Mirren take on Dundee United and East Fife welcome Partick Thistle.

Full draw (ties to be played February 9): Ross County v Inverness; Hibs v Raith; Kilmarnock v Cowdenbeath or Rangers; Hearts v Auchinleck Talbot; St Mirren v Dundee United; East Fife v Partick Thistle; Aberdeen or Stenhousemuir v Dundee or Queen of the South; Celtic v St Johnstone.