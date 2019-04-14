Ryan Christie injury update after Celtic star knocked out of semi-final

Have your say

Ryan Christie has suffered either a broken eye socket or a broken cheekbone, according to manager Neil Lennon.

Celtic's Ryan Christie is stretchered off after suffering an injury. Picture: SNS

The Celtic midfielder saw his Scottish Cup semi-final appearance end before half-time after a sickening clash with Dominic Ball.

The Aberdeen defender was late with an aerial challenge and caught Christie in the face with his forehead.

A second yellow card was shown by referee Craig Thomson. The Dons were later reduced to nine-men after Lewis Ferguson was shown a straight red card for a two-footed lunge on Tom Rogic as Celtic ran out 3-0 winners.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, manager Neil Lennon said: “We saw him at half time and he was conscious. We think it’s either a broken eye socket or a broken cheekbone.

“It was a horrendous coming together and I don’t think there was any deliberation over it. It was a definite second yellow.”

