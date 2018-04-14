Russell Martin knows display against Celtic can secure Rangers future

Russell Martin admits that he is one of a number of Rangers players who can secure more permanent employment at Ibrox if they can win tomorrow’s Old Firm clash.

The Scotland defender, on loan from Norwich, has already decided that he wants to switch full-time to the Light Blues. Ending a nine-game winless run against Celtic – the worst in Rangers’ history – will clearly help.

Rangers defender Russell Martin is hopeful of staying at Ibrox beyond the summer. Picture: SNS

Martin, right, said: “The powers that be here know what I want. They see what I have added, not just on the pitch, but off it as well, which is a big thing.

“It won’t be my decision but hopefully I will have a decision to make in the summer.

“I am still contracted to Norwich. There will be lots of ifs, buts and maybes, but my intention has been the same since I started here, to prove that I’m worthy of staying here and games like this will only help that by playing well. I don’t expect it to be sorted soon. I am just concentrating on playing as well as I can.

“Mark Allen and the manager brought me in. Hopefully I have shown that I have added value to the team and to some of the players. I really want it, but I am quite relaxed about it.

“I love that pressure of playing games like this Sunday. I’d love to play those sorts of games every week. It’s what you want, a different challenge.

“The challenge is to win trophies. I’d love to be part of winning trophies when this club is rocking and rolling as it has done in the past. I think the potential is here.”

Martin realises that a win tomorrow could help Murty become the manager permanently. But he said: “All that is secondary to the game. We have to concentrate on winning. Anything that comes from that is a bonus. The main focus is to win.”