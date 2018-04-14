Rumour Mill: Mourinho eyes Tierney| Martin won’t play mind games

Celtic’s style of play will suit Hampden’s big pitch, says one Parkhead legend ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final showdown.

Mourinho sends United scouts to Hampden

Jose Mourinho has sent his scouts to Hampden to run the rule over Celtic’s Kieran Tierney. The 20-year-old has already been reccomended by Old Trafford talent-spotters ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm. Mourinho has also spoken wit former Scotland boss Craig Brown, a personal friend, over Tierney’s development. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Russell Martin: I won’t play mind games

Russell Martin has laughed off Scott Brown’s suggestion that Rangers are haunted by their defeat at Ibrox during the last Old Firm clash. The Ibrox stopper said his team were making progress and were full of confidence ahead of Sunday’s match. “I know what Broony is like, we haven’t beaten them for a while but it doesn’t stop the belief. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers: Tight games don’t mean Rangers are catching us

Brendan Rodgers has insisted Rangers are no closer to closing the gap on his dominant Celtic side this season despite the closely contested nature of the champions’ Premiership victory at Ibrox last month.

The Old Firm rivals meet at Hampden tomorrow in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup as Celtic seek to remain on course for the unprecedented feat of winning consecutive domestic trebles. (Scotsman)

Chris Sutton: Forget fuss over Celtic and Rangers title clincher, cup showdown is what matters

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton said he can’t understand all the fuss over avoiding the Hoops winning the league title against their great rivals, insisting the semi-final was the game that matters. “Celtic are heading towards a double treble and Rangers need to stop them. It doesn’t get any bigger” (Daily Record)

Murty slams David Bates for leaving Rangers

Graeme Murty has slammed David Bates’ summer move to Hamburg as purely financially motivated after the centre back turned his back on Rangers to sign a pre-contract with the Germans.

Murty is furious that a player he helped develop has turned his back on progressing at Ibrox to earn more cash with a team which looks like slipping into Germany’s second tier. (Scotsman)

Motherwell star lifts the lid on going toe to toe with John Terry

Curtis Main has gone toe to toe with John Terry in a massive FA Cup showdown with Chelsea’s superstars. But the 25-year-old still rates today’s trip to Hampden to face Aberdeen the biggest game of his career. “I played for Middlesbrough against Chelsea in the FA Cup and another one against Sunderland. So I have been involved in big atmospheres before and come through the build-up and all the rest of it.” (Daily Record)

Joe backs wide Bhoys

Joe Miller has said Celtic’s wide men will make the difference at Hampden tomorrow. The former Parkhead winger, whose goal clinched the 1989 Scottish Cup final, believes the big Hampden pitch will leave Rangers run ragged. “The wide areas suit Celtic’s style of play,” he said. (Scottish Sun)