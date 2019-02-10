Queen of the South’s Gary Naymsith prepares to face old boss

Queen of the South manager Gary Naysmith will try to outfox a man he still calls gaffer in today’s William Hill Scottish Cup last-16 tie against Aberdeen.

The former Scotland full-back was released by Derek McInnes in May 2013, soon after he took over at Pittodrie.

Naysmith, 40, harbours no ill-feeling towards his former manager and indeed sang his praises as he prepared his Championship side for the trip to the Granite City.

“I worked under Derek for three or four months when he first came into Aberdeen,” he said.

“I liked everything he was trying to do at the club even though he released me. I understood that. He wanted to take the team in a different direction, he wanted energy and youthfulness, but I thoroughly enjoyed working under him.

“I have kept in touch with him since then, I still refer to him on the phone as gaffer as I do with most people I have worked under and respected.

“When someone is your gaffer you find it hard to call them by their first name. He is a tireless worker. I know he won’t underestimate us.

“He will have watched our last five or six games, he will know our weaknesses and strengths. That makes it doubly difficult to get one over them but we will try our best.”