On this day: The first ever Scottish Cup final

A crowd of around 2,500 people witnessed a moment in history as Queen’s Park and Clydesdale contested the first ever Scottish Cup final on this day in 1874.

Only sixteen teams entered the tournament at the first round stage with Queen’s Park, alongside Kilmarnock and Dumbarton, one of three clubs still playing in the Scottish league today.

The Spiders progressed to the final without conceding a goal. They hammered Dumbreck 7-0 in their first match before squeezing past Eastern 1-0 in the quarter-finals. They then booked their place in the final with a 2-0 triumph over Renton.

Clydesdale made similarly light work of their first round encounter, beating Granville 6-0, but required two replays to get beyond 3rd Lanarkshire Rifle Volunteers at the next stage, eventually winning 2-0. They then walloped Blythswood 4-0 in the final four.

Queen’s Park would emerge victorious from the Hampden Park showdown thanks to second half goals from Billy MacKinnon and Robert Leckie.

They would repeat the feat again the following two years on their way to capturing ten Scottish Cup trophies in the competition’s first 20 years of existence.

Clydesdale, meanwhile, would see success soon fade and the club discontinued just seven years later.