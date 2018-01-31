Murty: Holding on to Morelos shows Rangers finances stable

Graeme Murty believes the “no-sale” stance Rangers are taking over a £7 million bid from China for Alfredo Morelos proves the financial situation at Ibrox is not as bleak as many believe.

It will surprise a lot of people that Rangers are not jumping at the opportunity to bring in a hefty amount of finance at a time when they are being bankrolled by a series of soft loans which, in time, will be turned into equity.

Murty, however, has been told he does not have to sell. The interim manager was reassured and informed on this and a number of issues when he met with chairman Dave King on Monday night

However, his own future – he is in charge until the end of the season – was not one of the topics discussed.

Murty said: “There are lots of people outwith the club who are experts without knowing the inner workings of the club and don’t know what we are doing. They say lots of things. I deal with Mark Allen, the board and the chairman and I’m being told by the chairman to make solid football decisions on players in and out.

“I’ve done that all the way through and I have his backing. If a decision is reached to go for a player or let one go then it has to be for a footballing reason. I’m not being put under any pressure at all.

“I took a great deal from my meeting with the chairman. It was a pleasant meal and it was good to get his vision and how he wants to do it. It’s good to see the depth of feeling he has for this club. A lot of that is missed – his desire to see us at the top of Scottish football.

“We didn’t get to whether I will be part of it – it was a discussion about where we want to be. I would be thrilled to be a part of it but my part is small in this process. He talked about the club as a whole – the training ground, the stadium and his enthusiasm for improving standards came through.

“If I’m to be a part of it then I’d love it – it will be a fantastic place to be and I was excited to see his vision. I haven’t spoken much with him because he’s a busy guy. He deals with a lot of things behind the scenes but everything to do with football he’s interested in.”

Murty also insisted he wants to keep Bruno Alves, despite suggestions that the injured Portuguese wants to leave, but has happily allowed Danny Wilson to tie up a deal with MLS side Colorado Rapids for which Rangers will receive a fee.

He said: “Once again it’s a football decision. Do you anticipate a fit and healthy Bruno Alves being an asset to this club? Of course I do. If there are other options we will deal with them as we have done with every offer. We’ll assess the offer and protect the squad so that we can push on to close the gap.

“I have no doubt there will be a curveball as I’m on the bus to the Fraserburgh game. I’d like to say we are relaxed but we’re not. We’re confident we can handle anything that comes in but as far as business being done – ask me when the window closes.

“In terms of Danny, we had a heart-to-heart for 40 minutes and he has made this decision for the challenge and for his family. It had taken him a long time to set this move up when he thought he was surplus to requirements under the previous regime. I understand that.”

Frustratingly for Murty top performer James Tavernier is suspended for tonight’s Scottish Cup tie at Fraserburgh as a result of two bookings last season.”