Morgaro Gomis will never forget lifting the Scottish Cup with Dundee United. Almost ten years on from the euphoria surrounding Hampden, the Senegalese midfielder is striving to again savour that experience.

Back in May 2010, Gomis was a member of the United side which swept past Ross County 3-0 to bring the famous old trophy back to Tannadice for only the second time in the club’s proud history.

It’s something the 33-year-old, now in his third spell with the Tayside club, cherishes to this day and he believes the current squad have genuine cause to believe they can return to the National Stadium for May’s showpiece final.

They must, of course, first overcome fellow Championship hopefuls Inverness in this afternoon’s quarter-final at Tannadice having earlier this week defeated them 1-0 in a league affair in which they hung on for victory in the aftermath of Peter Pawlett’s late sending-off.

But Gomis is being driven on by the memory of their 2010 achievement and would love nothing more than the chance to repeat that feat as Robbie Neilson’s side aspire to finish the season on an ultimate high while also chasing promotion back to the Premiership.

“It was an unforgettable day,” reflected Gomis.

“I would say it’s one of the major highlights – if not the best – of my career so far so that tells you how much it means to me.

“The day itself was just amazing. For all the Dundee United fans who travelled to Hampden for the match, I was so pleased for them because they had their fair share of heartache in years before that.

“And for the players? Well, it couldn’t have worked out much better as we wrote ourselves into the history books.

“Of course, the club has changed a lot since 2010 and I left to come back once and now I’m back here again.

“But a club this size should be aiming high and why shouldn’t we be looking at getting to another final, and who knows what could happen?”

Gomis is the only current United player who took part in their last Scottish Cup triumph, and the former Hearts and Motherwell playmaker is happy to pass on any tips which can inspire those around him to follow in his footsteps and witness for themselves the feeling of securing a major piece of silverware.

Having left United in 2011 to test himself in the English Championship with Birmingham City, Gomis proceeded to have spells in both Malaysia and Oman but had little hesitation in returning to Tayside where he played undoubtedly his best football before heading south of the Border.

His rich knowledge of the game, allied to the fact he has a Scottish Cup medal to show for his efforts, means he is an obvious one to ask about what it takes to go all the way and is never slow to offer advice.

“It’s interesting now that I’m back at the club and we’re on this cup run,” admitted Gomis.

“Some of the players know I was here in 2010 and they do kind of ask the odd question about it.

“Sure, I can only say that it was wonderful and it took a lot of very hard work to beat some of the teams we did along the way, including Rangers after looking like we’d be going out of the competition.

“I’m happy to pass on any tips I can. But the most important thing is we get past Inverness first and foremost and see where it takes us, although in football naturally you are allowed to dream a little.”

But, for all their cup aspirations, United’s underlying priority remains sealing a route back to the top flight having endured relegation in May 2016.