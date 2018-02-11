Holders Celtic get Morton in Scottish Cup quarter-final draw

Celtic will look to continue their charge towards a second successive treble after being handed a home tie against Greenock Morton in the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw.

Brendan Rodgers side dispatched Partick Thistle at home on Saturday and will welcome the Championship side on either the 3rd or 4th of March.

Rivals Rangers were rewarded for their 6-1 victory over Ayr United earlier on Sunday afternoon with their own home tie against lower league opponents, as Paul Hartley’s Falkirk will travel to Ibrox.

There are two all-Premiership matches in the last eight. Motherwell will host Hearts at Fir Park, while Kilmarnock will look to reverse recent results against Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen side when they make the trip to Pittodrie.

Draw in full:

Celtic v Greenock Morton

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Motherwell v Hearts

Rangers v Falkirk