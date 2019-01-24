Four Scottish Cup fifth round games selected for live TV coverage

Celtic’s home tie with St Johnstone is one of four Scottish Cup fifth round ties that has been selected for live TV broadcast.

READ MORE - Which players have attempted the most shots in the 2018/19 Scottish Premiership?

Celtic will host St Johnstone in their fifth-round match. Picture: SNS

The match hosted by the current holders has been moved to Sunday 10 February with a 1.30pm kick-off and will be shown by Premier Sports.

Later that day, BBC Scotland will screen the winner of Stenhousemuir v Aberdeen against the winner of Queen of the South v Dundee. That game will take place at 3.30pm.

Should they successfully navigate themselves past League Two Cowdenbeath, Rangers will have their next round clash away at Kilmarnock broadcast live by Premier Sports. That fixture remains on Saturday 9 February but now has a 5.15pm evening kick-off.

The final match from the eight available selections sees a return of the Highland derby to our screens as BBC Scotland have decided to show Ross County v Inverness on Monday 11 February with a 7.15pm kick-off time.