Curtis Main buys into Motherwell mission to become big-match regulars

When Motherwell lost to Celtic in the BetFred Cup final in November, it was the Lanarkshire club’s first appearance at a Hampden showpiece for seven seasons.

But striker Curtis Main refuses to accept that these occasions will always be few and far between for the club, claiming that manager Steve Robinson is making Motherwell a force which intends to be regularly competing at the business end of tournaments. “The club has been to one final and is on the brink of another one so that shows where we are heading,” said the 25-year-old.

“That is the direction we want to be going in. We want to be competing in cup competitions, getting to finals and winning trophies. That’s what the manager is trying to drive for and we’re all on board.”

It’s why Main, pictured, regards today’s tie as the biggest match of a career which began when he made his senior debut for Darlington against Peterborough United as a 15-year-old. “You’re just one game away from the final,” he said. “You’re close to winning a trophy and that’s something I am hungry for.

“It would be a great achievement for everyone if we go through but people want to win trophies. Getting to finals is brilliant and we’re obviously not there yet in this competition. The last [final] the club reached they didn’t manage to win. We’ll concentrate on Saturday but, if we do get to the final, there will be only one thing on our minds – winning it.”

Main was signed in January to replace Louis Moult, whose two goals in the BetFred Cup semi-final win earned his place in Fir Park folklore and a move to Preston.

“Louis did well and was able to be consistent,” said Main. “Obviously, that’s going to promote you well and he’s gone on to a new chapter now. My job was to come in and do the same thing but I’ll do it my way and with my style. Games like this are a huge platform so if you are able to perform and score goals that’s what really sticks in the minds of fans. It’s about the big games and the big performances at the right time so hopefully we can do that on Saturday.”

Should Main help Motherwell to prevail this afternoon then former Celtic striker Scott McDonald, currently with Dundee United but who mentored Main at Middlesbrough, can claim a slice of the credit. “I spent two seasons with Scott,” said the Englishman. “He was a good professional and had played at a high level so he was one of a number I could watch and take on board how they go about their business.”