Cowdenbeath v Rangers in the Scottish Cup has been called off

Rangers’ match with Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Cup has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

A frozen pitch at Cowdenbeath's Central Park ground has led to the game being postponed. Picture: SNS

Steven Gerrard’s men were set to play their first game following the winter break before the weather put a stop to that.

Cowdenbeath had tried to cover their Central Park turf in order for the match to go ahead, but the decision was made to postpone three hours before kick-off.

The game was scheduled to be broadcast by Premier Sports - the first of their new Scottish Cup contract.

Rangers fans will now have to wait until next midweek to see new signings Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis in action.

The match will be replayed on Wednesday 30 January.