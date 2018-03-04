Celtic get rivals Rangers in Scottish Cup semi-final draw

Have your say

Celtic and Rangers will meet in the Scottish Cup semi-final for the third year running after they were paired together in today’s draw.

Rangers made their way into the final four thanks to a 4-1 win over Falkirk, 24 hours after Celtic booked their place with a 3-0 triumph over Morton.

Brendan Rodgers’ side won the battle the last time they met at this stage of the competition, beating Pedro Caixinha’s men 2-0 at Hampden.

A year prior Championship title-winners Rangers pulled off a stunning upset by defeating Ronny Deila’s side on penalties.

The other semi-final will see Motherwell meet the winners of the replay between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie yesterday and will meet again a week on Tuesday.

Motherwell earned their spot in the final four with a 2-1 home win over Hearts thanks to a belting effort from captain Carl McHugh.

The ties will be played on the 14th and 15th April.

