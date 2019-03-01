Celtic boss Neil Lennon insists ‘no bitterness’ on Easter Road return

New Celtic boss Neil Lennon insists there will be no bitterness on his part as he prepares to make his Easter Road return.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon celebrates after the win over Hearts. Picture: SNS

The Northern Irishman parted company with former club Hibernian just four weeks ago, but he will be back in Leith on Saturday as he looks to guide the Hoops into the semi-finals of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Lennon said: “It’s not about me. I’m working for the players and with the players.

“There might be a few sub-plots with me going back but it’s not the major issue here. The major issue is for me to help negotiate a very difficult cup tie.

“What kind of reception am I expecting? I think I’ll get a better one than I got at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

“It will be a bit surreal going back so early but I’m ready for it, I’m prepared for it. I know what’s required.

“There will be no bitterness going back. Not at all. Far from it. I don’t look bitter, do I?”