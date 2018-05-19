Brendan Rodgers vows to push Celtic stars harder after cup win

Have your say

Brendan Rodgers has vowed to keep pushing Celtic forward after the club completed the double treble with the 2-0 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final.

• READ MORE: Celtic 2 - 0 Motherwell: Celtic cruise to double treble success

The completed unprecedented success in Scottish football with successive trebles.

First half goals from Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham eased Celtic past Motherwell.

While in celebratory mood the Celtic boss said there would be no let-up.

“I’m going to push them even harder next year,” Rodgers told Sky Sports Football. “It’s a historical day and one that will live with everyone forever.

“Obviously immensely proud to overcome all the emotion that goes with it. It’s been a tough competitive season for us.

“We picked a system that we thought would allow us to open up spaces on the pitch and scored two exceptional goals.

“The mentality of the team was strong. We dealt with the physical aspect of the game and then our quality came through.”