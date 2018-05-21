Agent explains why Michael O’Halloran watched Cup final in Celtic end

The agent of Michael O’Halloran has explained why the Rangers winger was spotted among Celtic fans during Saturday’s Scottish Cup final.

Kenny Moyes says his client regrets his actions, though he insists they were not intentional.

According to Moyes, O’Halloran was actually at the game to watch Celtic’s opponents Motherwell, who were interested in signing the former St Johnstone man in the January transfer window.

In order to do so, O’Halloran requested a ticket from the SFA, but found when he got to the match that he would be sitting in the Celtic end.

He was snapped by a supporter during the Hoops’ 2-0 victory. The image was shared on social media, enraging the Rangers support who already have a low opinion of the £500,000 flop.

Rangers winger Michael O'Halloran. Picture: Steven Scott Taylor

Moyes told the Daily Record: “Michael didn’t realise he would be surrounded by Celtic fans but hindsight is a great thing and he now regrets the decision as he accepts it doesn’t look too good.

“I know he is taking some stick from the Rangers fans but he absolutely wasn’t at Hampden as a Celtic supporter. He’s a Rangers player.

“He is concerned at how it looks to the Rangers supporters but he thought he would be in a neutral section and didn’t realise until it was too late.

“Motherwell were keen on signing Michael in January and he requested a ticket for the Cup Final through the SFA to watch the game as a neutral.”

