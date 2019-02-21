Aberdeen unable to offer Rangers full ticket allocation for cup clash

Rangers will receive their usual 2,000 allocation when they travel to Pittodrie next month, and not the maximum ticket amount as dictated by the rules of the Scottish Cup.

Rangers and Aberdeen fans at Pittodrie. Picture: SNS

Away teams are entitled to 20 per cent of the overall attendance in Scottish Cup matches, which is around 4,000 of the capacity at Aberdeen’s home ground.

However, due to the placing of the segregation fence at Aberdeen’s south stand, and the time it takes in which to secure a new safety certificate, the hosts will only be able to offer around half of that number for the match on Sunday 3 March.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers have been made away of the situation and have no objections.

Meanwhile, an Aberdeen source told the Evening Times: “The rules say that the visiting team are entitled to up to 20 per cent except if the safety certificate doesn’t allow it – and it doesn’t.

“Once we move to a modern stadium it will be different. But to change the safety certificate takes a good matter of weeks to go through the licensing board, so we have informed everyone that Rangers will only be getting 2,000 tickets.”