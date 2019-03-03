Aberdeen fans unfurl insulting banner aimed at Rangers star Alfredo Morelos

Aberdeen supporters unfurled a banner aimed at Rangers’ striker Alfredo Morelos during the Scottish Cup tie between the sides at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen fans have a banner aimed at Rangers' Alfredo Morelos. Picture: SNS

The Colombian was featuring against Aberdeen for the fourth time this season. Going into the match he had been sent off on each of the previous three occasions. He’d also missed the Betfred Cup semi-final clash between the sides due to suspension.

Morelos did manage to avoid another red card despite being booked in the 15th minute for diving.

The home supporters would have been hoping their banner tipped his temperament over the edge. It read: “Morelos tu madre es un colchón.”

Roughly translated into English it says: “Morelos, your mother is a mattress.”

The 1-1 draw means the sides will do it again at Ibrox a week on Tuesday.