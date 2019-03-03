Aberdeen 1 - 1 Rangers: How the Rangers players rated
Ratings out of ten for every Rangers player after their Scottish Cup quarter-final draw with Aberdeen.
1. Allan McGregor
Had to make a couple of saves but nothing out of the extraordinary. Almost stopped Sam Cosgrove's penalty. (6/10)
2. James Tavernier
Was uncharacteristically hesitant to shoot when presented with a first-half chance, though he did set up Morelos for an opportunity late on. (6/10)
3. Borna Barisic
Preferred to Andy Halliday at left-back but had a quiet afternoon. (6/10)
4. Joe Worrall
Scored the equaliser and was solid at the back. (8/10)
View more